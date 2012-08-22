By Oliver Holmes
| AZAZ, Syria
AZAZ, Syria Aug 22 Syrian rebel fighters speak
proudly of the day forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad
fled in their tanks from the northern town of Azaz as civilians
armed with hunting rifles pushed into the main square. Yet a
month on, there is no feeling of liberation here.
Eight km (five miles) down the main road, army troops still
control a military airport from which they fire missiles almost
nightly into the heart of Azaz, a town where more than half the
residents have fled and refuse to return. And last week, a
fighter jet dropped two bombs on a central residential district
killing at least 30 people.
"We are not liberated. We'll have to wait until after Assad
is overthrown, I think," said Abu Imad, a young activist and
ex-law student who left the University of Aleppo in his final
year to join a burgeoning protest movement as it started in
March 2011.
Much of eastern Syria bordering Iraq, northern areas
bordering Turkey and even rural parts of central Syria have
fallen out of Assad's control as he has focused his fight on
cities such as Aleppo, Hama and Damascus. That has left many
outlying towns and villages in a similar situation to Azaz.
Azaz is in limbo: unable to move on with ordinary life even
if feared government loyalists are not in the streets. Piles of
rubbish lie outside, schools remain closed and the main hospital
is empty - the staff fled to the other side of the Turkish
border, three km (two miles) away.
Few streets remain unscathed from months of bombing and shop
shutters are twisted by explosions. The families that remain sit
expressionless in the shade outside their houses. The odd
teenage rebel fighter with a scratched up assault rifle in hand
will scoot by on a motorbike.
REMINDERS OF WAR
Many of the town's sons who fought in Azaz have formed
brigades and moved down to the frontline in Aleppo, Syria's
largest city of 2.5 million people where army troops battle
rebel units neighbourhood by neighbourhood.
Their bodies return on stretchers to Azaz, reminding this
sleepy border town that the war is far from won. On Tuesday, an
18-year-old fighter died in the morning on the frontline, killed
by a sniper bullet to the head.
Funerals here are a regular occurrence and the visitors to
the house of Amar Ali Amero were inexpressive, looking at his
body wrapped in blankets before going outside to wait for the
procession. Only Amar's closest family members seemed shocked
that he had died.
His mother wailed as relatives held her up and his father
fainted on sight of his dead son. After a moment of
unconsciousness, he was splashed with water and woke up to
realise for a second time that he had lost his son.
At the graveyard, men moved like robots to bury Amar.
The ritual is well-known and dozens of fresh graves lie in
rows. The older tombstones from peacetime are beautifully
fashioned out of marble with Arabic calligraphy. The hurried new
ones are a chipped pieces of smooth stone with the names, birth
and death dates scribbled on with felt-tip pens.
Several graves had been dug in preparation for the
inevitable continued fatalities. Some were only four feet long.
"For babies," said a man walking by. Amar died on Tuesday
morning and by 2:30 p.m. his body was under Azaz soil. The crowd
dispersed.
NOT FULL CONTROL
As with many towns across the country, it would be
inaccurate to say Azaz is completely under the control of
rebels.
The Syrian army decided to withdraw to the nearby military
airport, a huge base housing five helicopters. Fighters say 400
men are stationed there but have decided to stay put for now.
In an olive grove a few hundred metres from the airport hide
four rebels armed with AK47 assault rifles. They have one
rocket-propelled grenade launcher and a heavy machine gun
attached to the back of a pick-up truck.
"We have teams around the airport that start shooting when
the helicopters take off. They have been unable to resupply the
base for four days as they can't take off," Mahmoud Khajali, a
rebel fighter said.
But these rebels say they are worryingly exposed. They say
there is little chance they can take the airport while Assad
controls the skies. Whenever they fire on the airport they come
under mortar fire and sometimes face strikes by fighter jets.
NO HOPE FOR OUTSIDE WORLD
Hopes for help from the outside world have been silenced and
many now feel anger, saying they have been left for dead. People
here have been trying for months to garner food, medicine and
weapons from countries that have thrown angry rhetoric at Assad
but have been unable to halt the killing.
"America is with Bashar. All of Europe is with Bashar,"
shouted a man as he squatted on a concrete boulder inside his
bombed-out house. Last week, his son and daughter died and now
his home for 40 years has been split in two. Passersby look
directly into the kitchen and bathroom. While Muhammed Omar
Ramdo spoke, his entire body shook as he held back the tears.
Only a trickle of food is brought across the border and
reaches Azaz. There is no sign of international aid here and
residents say they are running out of supplies. Baby milk is the
hardest to come by, they say. The mosque organises the
distribution of rice, pasta and chickpeas to families here but
says there is not enough to go around.
Rebels say that all their weapons and ammunition are looted
from Assad's troops during battles.
"We have not received one lira from outside," said rebel
commander Abu Musaab Al-Surie shortly before a missile whizzed
over the farm house where he is staying and landed in Azaz.
The fight is far from won, he adds.
"We'll do this ourselves."