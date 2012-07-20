GENEVA, July 20 Syrian banks are reported to be
running out of cash and a rush to find safe housing has caused
rents in some places to spike to $100 per night, the U.N.
refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.
"We've heard reports that many of the banks have just run
out of money," UNHCR's chief spokeswoman Melissa Fleming told a
U.N. briefing in Geneva.
"I just have a report from our staff that says state and
private banks are reported to be out of funds. Whether this is
all banks, I don't know," she said.
"This is specifically relevant to the refugee population as
reported but it's probably also affecting the Syrian
population."