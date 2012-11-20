Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
AMMAN Nov 20 Syrian opposition fighters stormed a northern air defence base near the border with Turkey on Tuesday in their latest offensive against military fortifications, opposition sources said.
More than half of the sprawling compound at Sheikh Suleiman has fallen to rebels as fierce fighting raged at the site, 18 km (11 miles) from the border with Turkey and 30 km northwest of the contested city of Aleppo, rebel sources and opposition campaigners in the area said.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.