BEIRUT Oct 23 Much of Syria, including the
capital Damascus, was hit by a power cut late on Wednesday after
rebels attacked a gas pipeline, state media said.
"A terrorist attack on a gas pipeline that feeds a power
station in the south has led to a power outage in the provinces
and work to repair it is in progress," Electricity Minister Emad
Khamis told state news agency SANA.
A resident in the centre of Damascus who asked to remain
anonymous said "the whole city just went dark" and she could see
the glow of a fire near the international airport and hear heavy
machinegun fire.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group
that reports on abuses and battlefield developments using
sources on both sides of Syria's civil war, said the explosion
was caused by rebel artillery that hit a gas pipeline near the
airport.
The Observatory said the rebel shelling was aimed at the
town of Ghasula, a few miles (km) from the airport. It said
residents of other areas of Syria, including coastal cities in
the west and parts of Aleppo province in the north, were also
experiencing power cuts.
Rebels have been trying to push into the capital, a
stronghold of President Bashar al-Assad, whose family has ruled
Syria for four decades.
More than 100,000 people have been killed since government
forces moved to crush a pro-democracy uprising in March 2011.
Millions have been displaced in the ensuing civil war.
