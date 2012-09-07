UPDATE 1-GM, PSA bosses try to sell Europe deal amid German, UK worries
* German government talks to carmakers on future of plants (Adds details on PSA chief, German cabinet meeting)
BEIRUT, Sept 7 A blast outside a mosque in Syria's capital on Friday killed five security personnel and wounded several others, state television said.
Syria TV said the blast was caused by an explosives-rigged motorcycle in the neighbourhood of Rukn al-Din in central Damascus.
* German government talks to carmakers on future of plants (Adds details on PSA chief, German cabinet meeting)
* Rio Novo Gold announces C$1.5 million non-brokered private placement
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S