AMMAN Oct 21 A car bomb exploded near a police
station in the central Bab Touma district of Damascus on Sunday,
witnesses said, and state television said several people were
killed.
Ambulances sped to the site and security forces cut off
access to the area. Several cars were burnt, the witnesses said.
The explosion took place as President Bashar al-Assad was
meeting international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, who has called for
a temporary truce in Syria's civil war.
Damascus residents said Assad's forces shelled several
districts on the edge of the Syrian capital overnight. The
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors violence
across the country, said 140 people were killed in Syria on
Saturday.