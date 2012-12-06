BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
BEIRUT Dec 6 An explosion in front of the Damascus headquarters for the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) killed at least one person on Thursday, Syrian state television said.
Syria TV said "terrorists from al Qaeda" blew up an improvised explosive device in a car, causing damage to the SARC building. State media often refers to the rebels trying to topple President Bashar al-Assad as al Qaeda terrorists.
The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has come under fire several times, and members accuse both the government and Syrian rebels of attacks.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: