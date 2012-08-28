BEIRUT Aug 28 Seven people were killed and
scores were wounded when a car bomb exploded on Tuesday at a
funeral in Damascus, witnesses said, in an attack that an
activist group said had targeted supporters of President Bashar
al-Assad.
They said the bomb exploded at the entrance to a Druze
cemetery in the Jaramana district of southeast Damascus, hitting
the funeral procession of two men killed in bombings a day
earlier.
One witness counted seven bodies on the street after the
blast, and said as many as 150 people were wounded. Another said
she saw charred bodies including children.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based
opposition body which monitors the violence in Syria, said the
two men being buried on Tuesday were supporters of Assad, who is
fighting to crush a 17-month-old uprising against his rule.