BEIRUT Aug 28 Twelve people were killed and
dozens wounded when a car bomb exploded on Tuesday at a funeral
in Damascus, state television reported, in an attack that an
activist group said had targeted supporters of President Bashar
al-Assad.
Witnesses said the bomb exploded at the entrance to a Druze
cemetery in the Jaramana district of southeast Damascus, hitting
the funeral procession of two men killed in bombings a day
earlier.
One witness said as many as 150 people had been wounded.
Another said she saw charred bodies including children. Syrian
television said 48 people had been wounded in the "terrorist car
bombing".
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based
opposition body which monitors the violence in Syria, said the
two men being buried on Tuesday were supporters of Assad, who is
fighting to crush a 17-month-old uprising against his rule.