Canada's Shopify reports bigger loss as expenses soar
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.
BEIRUT, Sept 7 A car bomb exploded in the Syrian capital Damascus on Friday, state television said, the second blast in a day against government targets.
Syria TV said a "terrorist explosion" hit an area between the city's main courthouse and its Ministry of Information. No casualties had yet been reported.
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.
* US Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings
Feb 15 PepsiCo Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company benefited from its cost-cutting programs and higher demand for its healthier beverages and snacks in North America.