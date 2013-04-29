* State TV reports casualties, but says Halki unhurt
* Attack occurred in capital's shrinking "security square"
* Rebels, army in conflict that has killed 70,000
* U.N. urges full access to Syria for chemical arms team
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, April 29 Syria's prime minister survived
a bomb attack on his convoy in Damascus on Monday, as rebels
struck in the heart of President Bashar al-Assad's capital.
Six people were killed in the blast, the British-based
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Previous rebel attacks
on government targets included a December bombing which wounded
Assad's interior minister.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned the bombing,
which he described as a "terrorist attack."
As prime minister, Wael al-Halki wields little power but the
attack highlighted the rebels' growing ability to target symbols
of Assad's authority in a civil war that, according to the U.N.,
has cost more than 70,000 lives.
Assad picked Halki in August to replace Riyadh Hijab, who
defected and escaped to neighbouring Jordan just weeks after a
bombing killed four of the president's top security advisers.
Monday's blast shook the Mezze district soon after 9 a.m.
(0600 GMT), sending thick black smoke into the sky. The
Observatory said one man accompanying Halki was killed as well
as five passers-by.
State television showed firemen hosing down the charred and
mangled remains of a car. Close by was a large white bus, its
windows blown out and its seats gutted by fire. Glass and debris
were scattered across several lanes of a main road.
"Dr. Wael al-Halki is well and not hurt at all," state
television said.
It later broadcast footage of Halki, who appeared composed
and unruffled, chairing what it said was an economic committee.
In comments released by the state news agency SANA but not
shown on television, Halki was quoted as condemning the attack
as a sign of "bankruptcy and failure of the terrorist groups", a
reference to the rebels battling to overthrow Assad.
Mezze is part of a shrinking "Square of Security" in central
Damascus, where many government and military institutions are
based and where senior officials live.
Sheltered for nearly two years from the destruction ravaging
much of the rest of Syria, it has been sucked into violence as
rebel forces based to the east of the capital launch mortar
attacks and carry out bombings in the centre.
CHEMICAL WEAPONS
Assad has lost control of large areas of northern and
eastern Syria, faces a growing challenge in the southern
province of Deraa, and is battling rebels in many cities.
But his forces have been waging powerful ground offensives,
backed by artillery and air strikes, against rebel-held
territory around the capital and near the central city of Homs
which links Damascus to the heartland of Assad's minority
Alawite sect in the mountains overlooking the Mediterranean.
As part of that counter-offensive, Assad's forces probably
used chemical weapons, the United States and Britain have said.
However, the trans-Atlantic allies, whose 2003 invasion of
Iraq to overthrow Saddam Hussein was based in part on flawed
intelligence about an Iraqi programme of weapons of mass
destruction, have been cautious in their accusations.
Ban said on Monday that investigators have been gathering
and analysing available information on alleged chemical attacks
in Syria, but full access to the war-torn country is essential
for a "credible and comprehensive inquiry."
Assad's government has refused to give the U.N. inspection
team the kind of unfettered access inside Syria that Ban is
demanding. As a result, the team has yet to deploy to Syria.
A Western diplomat said British officials had shown the head
of the U.N. inspection team, Ake Sellstrom of Sweden, evidence
on which London based its assertion that there was "limited but
growing" evidence of chemical weapons use - possibly the nerve
agent sarin - by Syrian troops.
But Sellstrom found the evidence inconclusive, said the
diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.
President Barack Obama repeated U.S. concerns about Syrian
chemical weapons in a phone conversation with Russian President
Vladimir Putin on Monday, the White House said, adding that the
two leaders agreed to stay in contact.
The United States is trying to determine the facts around
alleged Syrian use of chemical weapons. Last week U.S. officials
said they had "varying degrees of confidence" that such weapons
were used in Syria, which if proven with certainty could trigger
unspecified U.S. action against the Syrian government.
Despite congressional pressure to do more to help the
rebels, the U.S. president has made clear he is in no rush to
intervene on the basis of preliminary evidence.
A U.N. team of experts has been waiting to travel to Syria
to gather field evidence, but has yet to win agreement from
Syrian authorities who want it to investigate only government
accusations of chemical weapon use by rebels in Aleppo province.
Russia, which has criticised Western and Gulf Arab support
for the anti-Assad fighters, said that attempts by Western
countries to expand the U.N. inquiry to cover rebel accusations
of Syrian government use of chemicals in Homs and Damascus
mounted to a pretext to intervene in the civil war.
The U.N. said in February that around 70,000 people had been
killed in Syria's conflict. Since then activists have reported
daily death tolls of between 100 and 200.
Five million people have fled their homes, including 1.4
million refugees in nearby countries, and financial losses are
estimated at many tens of billions of dollars.
The Beirut-based U.N. Economic and Social Commission for
Western Asia estimates that 400,000 houses have been completely
destroyed, 300,000 partially destroyed and a further half
million have suffered some kind of structural damage.
