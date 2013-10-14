BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.24
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
BEIRUT Oct 14 A car bomb killed at least 20 people on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Darkoush, close to the Turkish border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
It said dozens of people were wounded by the explosion in the market of Darkoush, a small rebel-controlled town 2 km (1.5 miles) from the frontier, and some of them were taken into Turkey for treatment.
The British-based Observatory, which monitors violence in Syria through a network of activists and medical and military sources, said 12 of the dead were identified by name and another eight badly charred bodies had been found.
The group says more than 115,000 people have been killed in Syria's 2-1/2 year conflict, which grew out of protests which erupted in March 2011 against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
HERZOGENAURACH, March 8 The new boss of Adidas hiked sales and profit targets for the German sportwear firm on Wednesday and announced plans to increase ecommerce sales, simplify business processes and keep investing heavily in the key U.S. market.
March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8.5 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, with negative share moves seen by a string of firms following their poor earnings updates offsetting gains in some firms that advanced on the back of a weaker pound. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, fresh from signing a joint venture to develop an oilfield off Mexico, remains on the lookout