* HRW cites at least 56 attacks in past year
* Incendiary weapons made in Soviet Union
* August attack in Aleppo killed 37, HRW says
BEIRUT, Nov 10 Syria's air force has used
incendiary weapons in dozens of attacks over the last year,
Human Rights Watch said on Sunday, including a half-tonne bomb
which killed 37 people at a school in the northern province of
Aleppo.
Calling on the world to condemn Syria's use of the weapons,
which contain flammable substances designed to set objects on
fire and cause burn injuries, it said international laws
restricting their deployment also needed to be tightened.
"Syria has used incendiary weapons to inflict terrible harm
on civilians, including many children," said Bonnie Docherty, an
arms researcher at the organisation, which will present its
findings at an international meeting in Geneva this week.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is fighting a 2-1/2 year
civil war with rebels seeking his overthrow. The crisis started
with peaceful protests but escalated into armed conflict after
his forces shot at demonstrators demanding change.
The scale of the violence on both sides has steadily
escalated, with the authorities resorting to tanks and
artillery, then helicopters, fighter jets and surface-to-surface
missiles to strike at their opponents.
As well as incendiary weapons, Assad's forces have used
cluster bombs and vacuum bombs and are accused by the West of
firing rockets loaded with the nerve agent sarin into districts
outside Damascus in August, killing hundreds.
"Other countries should condemn Syria's use of incendiary
weapons just as they have its use of chemical weapons and
cluster bombs," Docherty said.
HRW said that since last November, when it documented one of
the first cases of incendiary bomb use in the Damascus suburb of
Daraya, Syrian jets and helicopters had dropped incendiary bombs
at least 56 times. All of the weapons were made in the Soviet
Union, it said.
The organisation quoted Saleyha Ahsan, a British emergency
doctor who treated patients from the Aleppo school attack on
Aug. 26, as saying most of them were covered in burns.
One victim arrived with what she described as 90 percent,
third degree burns. "The clothes had been burned off him. It was
the most horrific injury I have ever seen in a live patient.
Only his eyes moved."
He died before he could be evacuated to Turkey, HRW said.
Incendiary weapons can contain any number of flammable
substances, including napalm, thermite, or white phosphorus.
More than 100 countries - but not Syria - have signed up to
an international convention banning their use in areas with
"concentrations of civilians". But loopholes and inconsistencies
limit its effectiveness, HRW said.
"The existing international law restricting the use of
incendiary weapons could be strengthened in many ways," Docherty
said. "But Syria's egregious incendiary attacks show that a
global ban would be the best solution".
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)