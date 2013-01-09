BEIRUT Jan 9 Syrians believe that 40 years of Assad family rule is "too long", the international mediator for Syria said in an interview aired on Wednesday, the closest he has come to calling directly for President Bashar al-Assad to leave power.

"In Syria, in particular, I think that what people are saying is that a family ruling for 40 years is a little bit too long. So the change has to be real. It has to be real, and I think that President Assad could take the lead in responding to the aspiration of his people rather than resisting it," Lakhdar Brahimi said in an interview with the BBC.