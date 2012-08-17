Nikkei rises as financials get boost from Yellen comment; Toshiba tumbles
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
UNITED NATIONS Aug 17 The United Nations on Friday confirmed that veteran Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi will replace former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan as the international mediator on Syria as the 17-month-old conflict slides deeper into civil war.
"The Secretary-General appreciates Mr. Brahimi's willingness to bring his considerable talents and experience to this crucial task for which he will need, and rightly expects, the strong, clear and unified support of the international community, including the Security Council," said U.N. spokesman Eduardo del Buey.
The announcement confirmed what diplomats told Reuters on Thursday.
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: FLYNN RESIGNATION Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman says. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week to Europe to meet NATO allies. MID
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines dropped in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.