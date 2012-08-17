* French envoy calls Brahimi's task "impossible mission"
* Annan frustrated by deadlock in U.N. Security Council
* Lack of interest scuttles Syria meeting in New York
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 17 The United Nations on
Friday confirmed that veteran Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi
will replace former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan as the
international mediator on Syria as the 17-month-old conflict
slides deeper into civil war.
"The Secretary-General appreciates Mr. Brahimi's willingness
to bring his considerable talents and experience to this crucial
task for which he will need, and rightly expects, the strong,
clear and unified support of the international community,
including the Security Council," said U.N. spokesman Eduardo del
Buey.
The announcement confirmed what diplomats told Reuters on
Thursday.
Brahimi, who hesitated for days to accept a job that
France's U.N. envoy Gerard Araud called an "impossible mission,"
will have a new title, Joint Special Representative for Syria.
Diplomats said the change was to distance himself from Annan.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Arab League chief
Nabil Elaraby back his appointment, del Buey said. Diplomats
said all Security Council members support Brahimi.
U.N. officials told Reuters that Brahimi was expected to
arrive in New York next week to meet with Ban and discuss plans
for a fresh approach to the Syria conflict, which the United
Nations says has killed over 18,000 people.
Del Buey said Ban thanked Annan, a Nobel Peace Prize
laureate who accepted the job of Joint Special Envoy for Syria
six months ago, "for his selfless efforts and contributions to
the march for peace in Syria."
Annan, who is stepping down at the end of this month, has
said his Syria peace plan was hampered by a divided U.N.
Security Council.
FRUSTRATED BY DEADLOCK
Annan was especially frustrated by the deadlock between the
five permanent council members. Russia, backed by China,
repeatedly vetoed Western- and Arab-backed resolutions that
criticized the Syrian government and threatened it with
sanctions, saying the United States, Europe and Gulf Arabs were
seeking regime change.
The Western powers have accused Russia, Syria's top arms
supplier and staunch ally, of propping up Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's government. They have also accused Syria's
ally Iran of providing military aid to Assad.
In an interview with France 24 television, Brahimi said he
would soon meet with the Security Council.
"We are going to discuss very seriously how they can help,"
he said. "They are asking me to do this job. If they don't
support me, there is no job. They are divided, but surely they
can unite on something like this and I hope they will."
"Kofi Annan is a friend and I have been in touch with him
throughout his mediation," Brahimi said. "I don't know whether I
will succeed or whether I will fail like he did."
The U.N. mission of France, this month's Security Council
president, reiterated on its Twitter feed the council's support
for U.N.-Arab League mediation in Syria.
But council diplomats said privately that it will be
extremely difficult for Brahimi to transform that expression of
support into a binding sanctions resolution that would pressure
the government and rebels to stop fighting. Annan had urged the
council to adopt such a resolution, but Russia was opposed.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest described Brahimi as "a
capable and seasoned diplomat," though he said the United States
wants to know more about the U.N. plans for him.
"We need to hear more from the U.N. on the mandate of Mr.
Brahimi's new position," he said. "Our position and our view
about the solution to this problem hasn't changed - that it's
time for President Assad to step down and to allow this
political transition to move forward."
Diplomats said Brahimi wanted to adjust his mandate, but it
was not clear how his approach will differ from Annan's.
The United States, envoys say, saw little point in replacing
Annan and has stepped up non-lethal support to the rebels.
Brahimi, 78, has served as a U.N. special envoy in Iraq
after the U.S. invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, in
Afghanistan, both before and after the end of Taliban rule, and
in South Africa as it emerged from the apartheid era.
The announcement about Brahimi was made as U.N. observers in
Syria prepare to withdraw due to the violence.
Separately, Russia canceled a meeting on Friday of the
permanent council members and key Middle Eastern nations on
Syria, the so-called Syria "Action Group," after most
participants failed to confirm attendance, U.N. diplomats said.
"Almost no one confirmed attendance, not the Americans,
Europeans, Arabs," one diplomat told Reuters on condition of
anonymity. "There wasn't much interest in this meeting."