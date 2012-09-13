DAMASCUS, Sept 13 U.N.-Arab League mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi arrived in Syria on Thursday, his first trip to the
country since taking up his post, a statement said.
Brahimi, a veteran Algerian diplomat who replaced former
U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan as envoy on Sept. 1, will meet
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem on Thursday and is due
to meet President Bashar al-Assad for talks aimed at addressing
the conflict.
"During his visit to Syria, Mr. Brahimi will hold talks with
the government and with representatives of the Syrian opposition
and civil society," his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in a
statement.