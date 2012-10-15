BEIRUT Oct 15 International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi has asked Iranian authorities for help in achieving a ceasefire in Syria during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha later this month, the United Nations said on Monday.

A statement issued after Brahimi held talks with officials in Tehran also said he underlined that the crisis in Syria "was getting worse every day and stressed the urgent need to stop the bloodshed".

Eid al-Adha is due to start around October 25.