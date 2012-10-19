BRIEF-PAGP prices upsized public offering of class A shares
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
BEIRUT Oct 19 U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi is expected in Damascus on Friday to try to broker a brief ceasefire in the war between President Bashar al-Assad and rebels, U.N. spokesman in Damascus Khaled al-Masri told Reuters.
Brahimi has been travelling in the region with the aim of convincing Assad's main backers and his foes to support a ceasefire during the Islamic Eid al-Adha festival next week.
* Twitter ceo Jack Dorsey - "Rolling back rights for transgender students is wrong. Twitter and Square stand with the LGBTQ community, always" – tweet Source text : http://bit.ly/2lxsd3g
Feb 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: NUCLEAR WEAPONS Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity. IMMIGRATION Mexico expresses "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of Trump's top officials, giving a chilly reply to the new administratio