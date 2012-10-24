By Yasmine Saleh and Shaimaa Fayed
CAIRO Oct 24 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi said on Wednesday the Syrian government has agreed to a
ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and that
Damascus would announce the decision shortly.
The holiday starts on Thursday and lasts three or four days.
Brahimi, a mediator appointed by the United Nations and Arab
League, said some Syrian opposition groups he had been in
contact with had also agreed to a truce in principle.
"After the visit I made to Damascus, there is agreement from
the Syrian government for a ceasefire during the Eid," Brahimi
told a news conference at the Cairo-based League.
He did not give a precise time period for the ceasefire but
said Damascus would announce its agreement on Wednesday or
Thursday. "Other factions in Syria that we were able to contact,
heads of fighting groups, most of them also agree on the
principle of the ceasefire," he added.
President Bashar al-Assad is fighting an insurgency that
grew out of street protests 19 months ago and has escalated into
a civil war in which 30,000 people have been killed.
His overstretched army has lost swathes of territory and
relies on air power to keep rebels at bay.
"If this humble initiative succeeds, we hope that we can
build on it in order to discuss a longer and more effective
ceasefire and this has to be part of a comprehensive political
process," Brahimi said.