DUBLIN Dec 6 Russia and the United States will
seek a "creative" solution to the Syrian crisis, the
international Syria mediator said on Thursday after meeting U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Russia's Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov.
"We haven't taken any sensational decisions," mediator
Lakhdar Brahimi told reporters after the meeting on the
sidelines of a conference in Dublin.
"We have agreed that the situation is bad and we have agreed
that we must continue to work together to see how we can find
creative ways of bringing this problem under control," he added.