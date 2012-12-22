CAIRO Dec 22 International envoy Lakhdar Brahimi will visit Syria in the next few days and is expected to meet President Bashar al-Assad, government officials and some opposition factions, a source in the Arab League said.

The source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters no date for such a visit had been announced but said he expected it would be "during the coming few days".

A revolt against four decades of rule by Assad's family has now run for 21 months, killing more than 40,000 people.

"Lakhdar Brahimi's team does not want to announce the time of the visit too early, perhaps for logistical or security reasons," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published on Saturday that Brahimi, appointed as envoy by the Cairo-based Arab League and United Nations, would also visit Russia before the end of the year. Lavrov did not give a specific date.