BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
CAIRO Oct 20 Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby said on Sunday peace talks aimed at ending the conflict in Syria would take place on Nov. 23 in Geneva.
"I discussed the Syria file with Lakhdar Brahimi and it was decided that the Geneva meeting would take place on November 23 and arrangements are being made to prepare for this conference," Elaraby told reporters in Cairo after a meeting with Brahimi, the international envoy for Syria.
But at the same news conference Brahimi said: "The date has not been officially set."
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth.