GENEVA Aug 23 Arab League-United Nations envoy
Lakhdar Brahimi believes that the alleged chemical weapon attack
in Syria this week should speed up work towards an international
peace conference, his spokeswoman said on Friday.
"He thinks that the recent escalation and grave (event) that
happened in Syria, in Damascus close to the capital, should put
an urgency to Geneva 2, to move forward on the political (talks)
and should prove to the world that there is no military
solution," Khawla Mattar told a news briefing in Geneva.
Brahimi has stepped up contacts with senior U.S. and Russian
officials due to meet in The Hague next Wednesday and may hold
talks with them subsequently, probably in Geneva, she said.
