LONDON Aug 28 The Archbishop of Canterbury has
urged British Prime Minister David Cameron not to "rush to
judgment" over military action in Syria, warning it could have
unforeseeable consequences across the Muslim world.
Justin Welby's comments were published in the Daily
Telegraph newspaper before meeting of Britain's National
Security Council on Wednesday which Cameron will chair.
Parliament will debate Britain's response to chemical
weapons attacks in Syria on Thursday after Cameron cut short his
holiday and recalled lawmakers (MPs) to address the issue.
Welby, leader of the 80-million-member Anglican church, said
members of parliament must be sure about the facts before acting
in what is a "really delicate and dangerous situation.
"The things MPs will have to bear in mind in what is going
to be a very very difficult debate is firstly: are we sure about
the facts on the ground?" he said.
"Secondly: is it possible to have a carefully calibrated
response, including armed force, if you are sure about the facts
on the ground, that does not have unforeseeable ramifications
across the whole Arab and Muslim world?"
He acknowledged that people outside government, including
himself, did not know what the true situation in Syria was.
"The government and the Americans are seeing intelligence
nobody else sees - I just think we have to be very careful about
rushing to judgment," he said.
Adding that the situation is enormously complex, he
reflected on the mood of Christians across the region.
"I think the overwhelming sense is of a really moving and
terrible sense of fear about what might be happening in the next
few weeks," he said.
The impact on people not directly involved in the fighting
is "beyond description and horrible".
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Stephen Addison; Editing
by Alistair Lyon)