LONDON Aug 30 Prime Minister David Cameron said
on Friday he regretted the failure of the British parliament to
support military action in Syria but that he hoped President
Barack Obama would understand the need to listen to the wishes
of the people.
"I think the American public, the American people and
President Obama will understand," Cameron said just hours after
parliament voted against a government motion to authorise the
principle of military action in Syria.
"I haven't spoken to him (Obama) since the debate and the
vote but I would expect to speak to him over the next day or so.
I don't think it's a question of having to apologise," Cameron
said in an interview aired on British television channels.
(Reporting by Will James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing
by Stephen Addison)