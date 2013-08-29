LONDON Aug 29 The following are excerpts of an
assessment by the British government's Joint Intelligence
Committee of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria last
week.
The assessment was supplied by the British government and
can be found at
here
Joint Intelligence Committee assessment:
"A chemical attack occurred in Damascus on the morning of 21
August, resulting in at least 350 fatalities. It is not possible
for the opposition to have carried out a chemical weapons attack
on this scale. The regime has used chemical weapons on a smaller
scale on at least 14 occasions in the past. There is some
intelligence to suggest regime culpability in this attack. These
factors make it highly likely that the Syrian regime was
responsible.
"Extensive video footage attributed to the attack in eastern
Damascus (which we assess would be very difficult to falsify) is
consistent with the use of a nerve agent, such as sarin, and is
not consistent with the use of blister or riot control agents.
"There is no obvious political or military trigger for
regime use of chemical weapons on an apparently larger scale
now, particularly given the current presence in Syria of the UN
investigation team. Permission to authorise chemical weapons has
probably been delegated by President Assad to senior regime
commanders, such as, but any deliberate change
in the scale and nature of use would require his authorisation.
"There is no credible evidence that any opposition group has
used chemical weapons. A number continue to seek a chemical
weapons capability, but none currently has the capability to
conduct a chemical weapons attack on this scale."
Letter from Chairman of Joint Intelligence Committee, Jon
Day, to Prime Minister David Cameron:
"It is being claimed, including by the regime, that the
attacks were either faked or undertaken by the Syrian Armed
Opposition. We have tested this assertion using a wide range of
intelligence and open sources, and invited HMG (Her Majesty's
Government) and outside experts to help us establish whether
such a thing is possible. There is no credible intelligence or
other evidence to substantiate the claims or the possession of
chemical weapons) by the opposition. The Joint Intelligence
Committee has therefore concluded that there are no plausible
alternative scenarios to regime responsibility.
"We also have a limited but growing body of intelligence
which supports the judgement that the regime was responsible for
the attacks and that they were conducted to help clear the
Opposition from strategic parts of Damascus. Some of this
intelligence is highly sensitive but you have had access to it
all.
"Against that background, the Joint Intelligence Committee
concluded that it is highly likely that the regime was
responsible for the chemical weapons attacks on 21 August. The
Joint Intelligence Committee had high confidence in all of its
assessments except in relation to the regime's precise
motivation for carrying out an attack of this scale at this
time."
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and William James; Editing by Guy
Faulconbridge/Mark Heinrich)