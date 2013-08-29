LONDON Aug 29 British Defence Secretary Philip
Hammond said on Thursday that Britain would not take part in any
military action against Syria after the government unexpectedly
lost a vital parliamentary vote on the issue.
"I hoped we would carry the argument but we understand there
is a deep well of suspicion about involvement in the Middle
East," Hammond told BBC TV's Newsnight programme.
The United States, a key ally, would be disappointed that
Britain "will not be involved," he added, but said: "I don't
expect that the lack of British participation will stop any
action."
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Philip Barbara)