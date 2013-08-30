* Cameron forced into humiliating climb-down
* Prime minister seen losing political capital in defeat
* Result may harm U.S.-UK ties
* Britain's role in the world under question - George
Osborne
By Andrew Osborn and Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Aug 30 Prime Minister David Cameron's
plans to join a potential military strike on Syria were thwarted
on Thursday night when Britain's parliament narrowly voted
against a government motion to authorise such action in
principle.
In a humiliating defeat for the British leader likely to
damage Cameron's hopes of being re-elected in 2015 and set back
traditionally strong U.S.-UK relations, parliament defied
Cameron by 285 to 272 votes.
Commentators said it was the first time a British prime
minister had lost a vote on war since 1782, when parliament
effectively conceded American independence by voting against
further fighting to crush the colony's rebellion.
Speaking immediately after the vote, Cameron told lawmakers
he would not seek to go against parliament's will.
"It is very clear tonight that while the House has not
passed a motion, it is clear to me that the British parliament,
reflecting the views of the British people, does not want to see
British military action - I get that and the government will act
accordingly," he said.
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond later said he
thought the United States, a key ally, would be disappointed
that the UK "will not be involved."
He added: "I don't expect that the lack of British
participation will stop any action." But, he told BBC TV, "It's
certainly going to place some strain on the special
relationship," referring to ties with Washington.
U.S. officials suggested President Barack Obama might be
willing to proceed with limited action against Syria even
without allied support, but that no final decision had been
reached.
Veto-holding members of the United Nations have held
inconclusive debates on a draft Security Council resolution that
would authorize "all necessary force" in response to the alleged
gas attack by Syria's government.
Cameron's defeat calls into question Britain's traditional
role as the United States' most reliable military ally, a role
that Cameron worked hard to cement.
"There will be a national soul-searching about our role in
the world and whether Britain wants to play a big part in
upholding the international system," finance minister George
Osborne, one of Cameron's closest allies, told the BBC.
When asked whether the parliamentary defeat would damage
Britain's alliance with the United States, Osborne said:
"There's a bit of hyperbole on this in the last twenty four
hours. The relationship with the United States is a very old
one, very deep and operates on many layers."
GREAT BRITAIN?
Cameron's defeat also underscores how bitter the legacy of
Britain's involvement in the 2003 Iraq war remains a decade
later.
On that occasion, Britain, under the leadership of
then-Prime Minister Tony Blair, helped the United States invade
Iraq after asserting - wrongly, it later turned out - that
President Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.
Already embroiled in Afghanistan, Britain was then sucked
into a second quagmire in Iraq, losing 179 soldiers in eight
years after the 2003 U.S.-British invasion that toppled Saddam.
Speaking during an at times impassioned debate on Thursday
that preceded the vote, Cameron acknowledged that painful
legacy.
"I am deeply mindful of the lessons of previous conflicts,
and in particular the deep concerns in the country caused by
what went wrong with the Iraq conflict in 2003," he said.
"One thing is indisputable: The well of public opinion was
well and truly poisoned by the Iraq episode and we need to
understand the public scepticism."
Cameron previously implored the world not to stand idly by
over Syria's suspected use of chemical weapons but ran into
trouble from sceptical lawmakers within his own party and from
the opposition Labour party who demanded to see more evidence
before voting in favour of military action.
Although some commentators hailed his defeat as proof that
British parliamentary democracy was alive and well, others said
he had put his credibility on the line and lost.
Earlier on Thursday, Cameron's government published legal
advice it said showed it was legally entitled to take military
action against Syria even if the United Nations Security Council
did not approve such action.
It also published intelligence material on the Aug. 21
chemical weapons attack in Syria's civil war, saying there was
no doubt that it had occurred and that it was "highly likely"
Syrian government forces were responsible. The nerve gas attack
killed hundreds of civilians in an embattled suburb of Damascus.
The defeat was all the more galling for Cameron since he had
cut his summer holiday short, recalled parliament for an
emergency debate and held an extraordinary meeting of Britain's
National Security Council as well as making numerous calls to
Obama and other allies.
POISONOUS IRAQ LEGACY
Obama has set out the case for a limited military strike on
Syria, but some U.S. lawmakers say they have not been properly
consulted.
Speaking after the vote, the White House said Obama would
decide on a response to chemical weapons use in Syria based on
U.S. interests, but that Washington would continue to consult
with Britain.
UK opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband, a man critics often
impugn as being a lightweight political foe to the more
statesman-like Cameron, played a big role in the prime
minister's defeat.
He had unexpectedly announced on Wednesday night that he
wanted important amendments to the government motion before he
could back it.
Addressing parliament, Miliband struggled to find his
composure but advised lawmakers not to rush to judgment "on a
political timetable set elsewhere," a thinly disguised reference
to the United States.
Domestically, Cameron's authority looks dented. Part of his
problem is that he governs as part of a two-party coalition
because his Conservatives lack an absolute majority in
parliament, exposing him to such impromptu revolts.
Cameron's critics are already circling. Their main
allegations: He is not a conviction politician and fails to
prepare the ground properly for his policies.
But public opinion was never on his side.
A YouGov poll published on Thursday showed that 51 percent
of the British public opposed a missile strike, with just 22
percent in favour of it.
