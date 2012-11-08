* Britain wants to look again at ways to end Syria violence
* Previously discarded options on the table
* No-fly zone, arming rebels not ruled out
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, Nov 8 Britain wants to reexamine
previously abandoned options in looking at ways to end the
conflict in Syria, Prime Minister David Cameron's office said on
Thursday.
Asked if these could include such measures as arming the
Syrian rebels or creating a no-fly zone, an official from
Cameron's office declined to say which specific options would be
reconsidered.
"The prime minister wants to come back and look at things
that were on the table a year ago which we didn't want to do
then. He wants to put them back on the table," the official
said.
"We haven't ruled anything in and we haven't ruled anything
out ... This is the moment to get some impetus going forward. We
want to put everything on the table," the official added.
Options that have been suggested in the past have included
arming Syria's rebels and creating safe havens inside Syria
enforced by Western air power. A European Union arms embargo on
Syria expires on Dec. 1.
Cameron on Wednesday said one of the first things he would
talk to newly re-elected U.S. President Barack Obama about would
be finding ways of doing more to end the conflict in Syria, and
on Thursday he underlined that aim.
"Look, let's be frank, what we've done over the last 18
months hasn't been enough," Cameron said in remarks for release
on Thursday.
"The slaughter continues, the bloodshed is appalling, the
bad effects it's having on the region, the radicalisation, but
also the humanitarian crisis that is engulfing Syria. So let's
work together on really pushing what more we can do," he added.
Western countries have been thwarted from taking strong
action at the United Nations Security Council by Russia and
China, who have vetoed tough draft resolutions against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
It is unclear how tougher action could be taken against
Assad given Russian and Chinese resistance, but analysts have
suggested unilateral action might be an option.
The prime minister visited a camp for Syrian refugees in
Jordan on Wednesday, and a day earlier had suggested a safe exit
from Syria could be arranged for Assad to end the violence, even
if that meant he escaped a court trial.
In August, the United States and Turkey indicated they were
studying a range of possible measures, including a no-fly zone,
and on Wednesday Turkey said it would request that NATO station
Patriot missiles along its border with Syria.
Also on Wednesday, Britain said it would begin contacts with
Syrian opposition military figures, although British officials
said that would not involve giving military guidance.
The Syrian opposition estimates some 38,000 people have been
killed since a March 2011 uprising against Assad's rule, the
initially peaceful protests turning into armed rebellion in
response to brutal crackdowns by Assad's forces.