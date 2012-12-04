BRUSSELS Dec 4 Britain has told the Syrian
government that any use of chemical weapons would have "serious
consequences", British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on
Tuesday, adding to a series of warnings from world powers.
Hague was talking after Syrian forces bombarded rebel
districts near Damascus in a counter-attack aimed at stemming
rebel gains around President Bashar al-Assad's power base.
International concern over Syria's intentions has been
heightened by reports that its chemical weapons have been moved
and could be prepared for use.
"We have become more concerned about them (chemical weapons)
in recent days, for the same reasons the United States has,"
Hague told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO
foreign ministers in Brussels.
"We have already sent our own clear private message to the
Syrian regime - directly to them - about the serious
consequences from the use of such weapons."
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that Assad would
be held accountable for any used of chemical weapons against
opposition forces.
France said on earlier on Tuesday that it was aware the
Syrian government was possibly moving chemical weapons on
military bases and that foreign powers would be forced to act if
it used such arms.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen also said
earlier on Tuesday that there would be an immediate reaction
from the international community to any use of chemical weapons
by the Syrian government.
Britain led a push last week to review EU sanctions on Syria
every three months - instead of every year as previously - to
make it easier in future to equip rebels fighting to depose
Assad.
EU sanctions on Syria include an embargo on the supply of
arms to the country, imposed to prevent the flow of weapons to
Assad's forces. The shorter review period would make it easier
to amend the embargo to allow the supply of non-lethal training
and equipment to the Syrian rebels.
Western military experts say Syria has four suspected
chemical weapons sites, and it can produce chemical weapons
agents including mustard gas and sarin, and possibly also VX
nerve agent.
"For a long time Syria has denied having chemical weapons
and it's very obvious that they do have those chemical weapons,"
Hague said. "We have said before, earlier this year, that we
would have to revisit our approach in the event of the use of
chemical weapons."