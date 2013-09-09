LONDON, Sept 9 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Monday that Syria should be encouraged to place
its chemical weapons arsenal under international supervision,
but said the world needed to ensure that discussion of such an
idea did not become a distraction.
"If Syria were to put its chemical weapons beyond use under
international supervision clearly that would be a big step
forward," Cameron told parliament. "We have to be careful though
to make sure this is not a distraction tactic to discuss
something else rather than the problem on the table."
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths and William James; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)