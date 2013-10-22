LONDON Oct 22 British Foreign Secretary William
Hague said it was vital that all elements of Syria's opposition
join peace talks tentatively scheduled for Geneva next month if
there was to be an end to the 31-month-old conflict.
Hague was speaking before a meeting in London on Tuesday of
the so-called "London 11" nations seeking to bolster the Syrian
opposition and lay the groundwork for "Geneva 2".
The talks face great obstacles, including divisions within
the opposition, rivalry between rebel groups and President
Bashar al-Assad's reluctance to give up power. Many of the
mostly Islamist rebel factions fighting on the ground do not
recognise the exile opposition backed by the West.
Hague said the opposition, elements of which are loathe to
negotiate with Assad's government, should attend the talks.
"If they are not part of a peace process in Syria then all
the Syrian people have got left is to choose between Assad on
the one hand and extremists," he told BBC Radio.
"The longer this conflict goes on the more sectarian it
becomes and the more extremists are able to take hold and that
is why we are making this renewed effort to get a Geneva peace
process going."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters events may
have moved in Assad's favour since he and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov announced plans for the peace conference
in May, but both he and Hague sought to play this down.
"Neither side is winning this conflict militarily, neither
is able to conquer the other," Hague said.
"We have to see it in the longer term. Syrians on all sides
now need to make the effort and the compromises necessary for a
peace process to work and the appetite is there among the
outside powers, in the rest of the world."
Several officials, including Arab League chief Nabil
Elaraby, have said they expect the Geneva 2 conference to
convene on Nov. 23, though the United States, Russia and the
United Nations have all said no date has been officially set.
Britain, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi
Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United States
will on Tuesday discuss the agenda for the meeting and how to
help the opposition prepare for it, a U.S. official said.
While Washington has said it is open to the possibility of
Iran, which has supported Assad, coming to a Geneva conference,
Kerry said it was hard to see Tehran playing a constructive role
unless it backs the idea of a transitional government.
Hague said Iran must support a proposed interim government
in Syria including figures from Assad's administration and the
opposition as the way to political dialogue and free elections.
"If Iran could start from that position as well as the rest
of the us, then Iran would be more easily included in
international discussions on the subject," he said.