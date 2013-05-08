LONDON May 8 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday that there was "a growing body of
limited but persuasive information" showing that the Syrian
government had used and was continuing to use chemical weapons
such as sarin gas.
"The room for doubt about this continues to diminish,"
Cameron told parliament. "There's an urgent need to start a
proper negotiation to force a political transition and to bring
this conflict to an end."
Cameron said he would fly to Russia on Friday to discuss the
matter with President Vladimir Putin. "In Syria the atrocities
continue to mount," he said.
But he cautioned against rushing to judgment. "On chemical
weapons it is important we learn the lessons on how information
has been presented in the past," he said.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; editing by Michael Holden)