LONDON May 8 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday that evidence was accumulating of the
Syrian government's past and continued use of chemical weapons
such as sarin gas.
"There is a growing body of limited but persuasive
information showing that the regime has used and continues to
use chemical weapons including sarin and the room for doubt
about this continues to diminish," Cameron told parliament.
Cameron said he had spoken to U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry on Wednesday morning about Syria, saying he had welcomed a
joint Russian-U.S. push for new peace talks.
"There's an urgent need to start a proper negotiation to
force a political transition and to bring this conflict to an
end," Cameron said.
He said he would fly to Russia on Friday to discuss the
matter with President Vladimir Putin. "In Syria the atrocities
continue to mount," he said.
But he cautioned against rushing to judgment. "On chemical
weapons it is important we learn the lessons on how information
has been presented in the past," he said.
