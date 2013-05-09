LONDON May 9 Britain said on Thursday it
believed it was "very likely" that the Syrian government had
used chemical weapons, but said it had "no evidence to date"
that rebels fighting to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
had used such arms.
When asked about reports that rebel forces had used the
banned nerve agent sarin, a spokesman for Prime Minister David
Cameron said: "Our assessment is that chemical weapons use in
Syria is very likely to have been initiated by the regime. We
have no evidence to date of opposition use."
