LONDON Aug 21 Britain said on Wednesday it
would raise a reported chemical weapons attack by forces loyal
to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad at the United Nations
Security Council and called on Damascus to give U.N. inspectors
access to the site.
"I am deeply concerned by reports that hundreds of people,
including children, have been killed in airstrikes and a
chemical weapons attack on rebel-held areas near Damascus,"
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement.
Hague said reports of the attack, which has been denied
outright by the Syrian government, remained uncorroborated and
that Britain was urgently seeking more information.
"But it is clear that if they are verified, it would mark a
shocking escalation in the use of chemical weapons in Syria," he
said, adding that Britain would try to hold to account anyone
who used chemical weapons or ordered their use.
"I call on the Syrian Government to allow immediate access
to the area for the U.N. team currently investigating previous
allegations of chemical weapons use. The UK will be raising this
incident at the U.N. Security Council," said Hague.
Britain provides non-lethal assistance to rebels fighting to
overthrow Assad, but has stopped short of sending them arms and
has seen its diplomatic efforts to put pressure on Assad
frustrated by Russia and China at the United Nations.
