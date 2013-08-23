LONDON Aug 23 Britain warned on Friday that
U.N. inspectors needed urgent access to the site of a reported
chemical weapons attack in Syria because evidence could
deteriorate or be concealed by those responsible.
"Time is of the essence," British Foreign Secretary William
Hague said on his official Twitter feed. "Every day without U.N.
access is a day in which evidence can deteriorate or be hidden
by those responsible."
Hague said Britain planned to hold urgent talks on Friday
with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry and the Qatari Foreign Minister Khaled al-Attiyah.
"We are pressing for immediate access for the U.N. team and
consulting allies on response to this terrible atrocity," Hague
wrote.
Britain has said it still believes a political solution is
the best way to end the bloodshed in Syria, but has said it
isn't ruling out any options.
