LONDON Aug 25 Britain said on Sunday that
evidence of a chemical weapons attack in the suburbs of Damascus
could have already been destroyed ahead of U.N. inspectors
visiting the site.
"We have to be realistic now about what the U.N. team can
achieve," Foreign Secretary William Hague told reporters.
"The fact is that much of the evidence could have been
destroyed by that artillery bombardment. Other evidence could
have degraded over the last few days and other evidence could
have been tampered with," he said, referring to opposition
activists' reports that the army has shelled the area in the
last few days.
