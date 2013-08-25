(Adds quotes, context)
LONDON Aug 25 Britain said on Sunday that
evidence of a chemical weapons attack in the suburbs of Damascus
could have already been destroyed ahead of a visit to the site
by U.N. inspectors.
Earlier in the day Syria agreed to let experts from the
United Nations on Monday visit the site of the reported
poisonous gas attack which killed hundreds of people on
Wednesday of last week.
"We have to be realistic now about what the U.N. team can
achieve," Foreign Secretary William Hague told reporters.
"The fact is that much of the evidence could have been
destroyed by that artillery bombardment. Other evidence could
have degraded over the last few days and other evidence could
have been tampered with," he said, referring to opposition
activists' reports that the army has shelled the area in the
last few days.
Hague said that all evidence pointed towards the use of
chemical weapons by the Syrian government, and that such attacks
demanded a strong international response.
"We cannot in the 21st century allow the idea that chemical
weapons can be used with impunity," Hague said. "We believe it's
very important that there is a strong response and that
dictators ... know that the use of chemical weapons is to cross
a line and that the world will respond when that line is
crossed."
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Jon Boyle)