* Cameron forced to promise a second parliamentary vote
* Says will now wait for U.N. inspectors' report
* Britain's opposition Labour Party pressured Cameron
* U.N. chief and Russia also weighed in
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Aug 28 Prime Minister David Cameron was
forced on Wednesday to push back his plans for an imminent
military strike against Syria in a humiliating climb-down for
Britain's leader after coming under fierce domestic and
international pressure.
Just a day after recalling Britain's parliament to vote on
how to respond to Syria's suspected use of chemical weapons,
Cameron was ambushed when the opposition Labour party said it
wanted greater parliamentary scrutiny and rebel lawmakers in his
own ruling Conservative party said they would oppose him.
Earlier on Wednesday, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon had
sought more time for inspectors to complete their work, Russia
had said it was premature to table a U.N. resolution, and the
Labour party had made it clear it wanted clear proof that the
Syrian government had used chemical weapons.
Cameron's failure to execute his original plan of action
could hamper efforts by the United States to deliver a swift
cruise missile strike against Syria as early as this week,
potentially harming London's alliance with Washington.
Inspired by the legacy of public mistrust left behind by
former Prime Minister Tony Blair's contested decision to go to
war in Iraq in 2003, Labour leader Ed Miliband and some rebel
Conservatives used the prospect of a government defeat in
parliament to force Cameron to delay action.
After hours of impromptu negotiations between Cameron's
political managers and the opposition, his office agreed that
the United Nations Security Council should see findings from
chemical weapons inspectors before it responded militarily.
"The United Nations Security Council must have the
opportunity immediately to consider that briefing (from
inspectors) and ... every effort should be made to secure a
Security Council Resolution backing military action before any
such action is taken," a British government motion to be debated
in parliament on Thursday said.
Britain had previously declined to say it would wait for a
U.N. report before launching military action.
But on Wednesday it promised parliament would be given a
second vote before Britain committed to direct military action,
rather than the single vote - on Thursday - it had initially
promised.
"A watered-down motion is better than a defeat for the
government," said Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative lawmaker who
opposed immediate military action, told the BBC.
"The motion ... will not allow military action. We need hard
evidence" to sanction military action.
NATIONAL SECURITY UNDER THREAT
Cameron had said earlier that Britain would put a draft
resolution to the U.N. Security Council condemning the suspected
chemical weapons attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and
authorising "necessary measures".
Britain's National Security Council had also unanimously
backed action.
An amendment to the government's parliamentary motion tabled
by the Labour Party said it would support military action only
if members of the U.N. Security Council saw the inspectors'
report first, among other conditions.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague had earlier said
Britain's national security would be undermined if it failed to
challenge the Syrian government over the use of chemical weapons
against its own people.
Hague said it was the first time that chemical warfare has
been used anywhere in the world in the 21st century, saying that
efforts to bring Syria to book through the United Nations had
failed. "We cannot allow diplomatic paralysis to be a shield for
the perpetrators of these crimes," he wrote.
But by Wednesday evening his tone had changed.
"The motion that we're putting forward tomorrow reflects the
Prime Minister's recognition of the deep concerns in this
country about what happened over Iraq," he said in a statement.
"We will be clear that we are determined to take action
against war crimes, against crimes against humanity - and that
is what the use of chemical weapons constitutes - but that we
will also proceed as far as possible on a consensual basis."
Lawmakers will still debate Britain's response to the
chemical attack in Syria on Thursday after Cameron cut short his
holiday, recalled parliament, and rushed back to London to chair
a meeting of the National Security Council.
Public support for action is fragile. A YouGov poll
published showed 50 percent of the British public opposed a
missile strike on Syria, with just 25 percent in favour of it.
