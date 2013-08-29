* Cameron forced into awkward climbdown
* Concerns over Iraq war delay Syria action
* Delay could complicate U.S., French action
By Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Aug 29 Prime Minister David Cameron's
plans for an imminent military strike on Syria were in disarray
on Thursday after a revolt by lawmakers warning him to heed the
"lessons of Iraq".
After imploring the world not to stand idly by over Syria's
suspected use of chemical weapons, Cameron was forced into an
awkward climbdown on Wednesday when the opposition Labour party
and lawmakers in his own party said they wanted more evidence
before voting for military action.
The government was due to publish an opinion from one of its
top advisers on Thursday about the legality of such a strike, as
well as an intelligence dossier expected to back up its
assertions that the Syrian government was to blame for an
apparent poison gas attack that killed hundreds last week.
Dogging Cameron's steps is the memory of events a decade
ago, when Britain helped the United States to invade Iraq after
asserting - wrongly, as it later turned out - that dictator
Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.
Britain, already embroiled in Afghanistan, was sucked into a
second quagmire and lost 179 troops in eight years of war after
Iraq descended into savage sectarian conflict.
It was the defining moment of Tony Blair's 1997-2007
premiership, provoking huge protests, divisions within his
Labour Party and accusations that his government misled the
public by manufacturing the case for war.
"We have got to learn the lessons of Iraq because people
remember the mistakes that were made in Iraq and I am not
willing to make those mistakes again," said Labour's current
leader Ed Miliband.
It was unclear how Cameron's failure to master domestic
British politics could affect U.S. and French plans for a swift
cruise missile strike against Syria, which denies using chemical
weapons against its citizens, or what the impact would be on
Cameron's standing in Washington.
President Barack Obama has made the case for a limited
military strike on Syria, but some U.S. lawmakers say they have
not been properly consulted.
Conservative officials were furious at the delay, accusing
Miliband of opportunism.
"Ed Miliband is playing politics when he should be thinking
about the national interest and global security," a Conservative
source told Reuters. "He keeps changing his position, not out of
principle but to achieve political advantage," the source added,
saying Cameron wanted to "do the right thing" in the right way.
PUBLIC OPPOSITION
The potent legacy of Iraq is reflected not only in party
politics, but in public opinion surveys.
A YouGov poll published on Thursday showed opposition to
action hardening, with 51 percent of the British public opposing
a missile strike on Syria, and just 22 percent in favour of it.
Opponents say Britain has neither the money nor the evidence to
justify further military action in the Middle East.
"We do not have a great track record of intervention, there
is no appetite for it in the country or really in the House of
Commons," said Andrew Bridgen, a lawmaker from Cameron's
Conservative party who opposes immediate military action.
Domestically, Cameron's authority looks dented. Part of his
problem is that he governs as part of a two-party coalition
because his Conservatives lack an absolute majority in
parliament, exposing him to such impromptu revolts.
When the prime minister recalled parliament on Tuesday and
cut short his own summer break to deal with the Syrian crisis,
his rhetoric indicated he was confident of securing
parliamentary support for a vote on military action.
But as parliamentarians returned, the tone suddenly changed
late on Wednesday: dozens of lawmakers from his own party
questioned the evidence of chemical weapons use and warned
Cameron he could face defeat unless he toned down his plans.
After hours of negotiations between Cameron's political
managers and the opposition, his office agreed that the United
Nations Security Council should see findings from chemical
weapons inspectors before it responded militarily.
That means that parliament will vote on Thursday on a
government motion cautioning President Bashar al-Assad and
authorising military action in principle only.
It will need to vote again to authorise any direct military
action, and Labour is tabling an amendment amid signs it may try
to sabotage Thursday's vote. Syria wrote letters to British
lawmakers urging them to avoid reckless action.
Cameron, who has the powers of a commander-in-chief, does
not technically need parliament's support to order military
action. But after tabling a debate and facing such a revolt, it
would be hard for him to go against lawmakers' wishes.
"The motion that we're putting forward ... reflects the
Prime Minister's recognition of the deep concerns in this
country about what happened over Iraq," said Foreign Secretary
William Hague.
Britain is to send six RAF Typhoon air-to-air interceptor
jets to its Akrotiri base in Cyprus on Thursday, the Ministry of
Defence said. Cyprus is just 200 km (120 miles) from the Syrian
coast. Britain also has warships in the Mediterranean.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has sought more time for
inspectors to complete their work, a step that could delay any
strike as allies would be unlikely to attack with U.N. weapons
inspectors on the ground.
"One of the most important lessons of Iraq is to give the
United Nations the proper chance to do its work and I believe if
we had tried to make that decision today on military action we
wouldn't have been giving the United Nations the proper time to
do that work," Labour's Miliband said.
