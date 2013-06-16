LONDON, June 16 Russia and Britain can overcome
their differences on the conflict in Syria despite some
disagreements, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday after
meeting President Vladimir Putin in London.
"What I take from our conversation today is that we can
overcome these differences if we recognise that we share some
fundamental aims: to end the conflict, to stop Syria breaking
apart, to let the Syrian people decide who governs them and to
take the fight to the extremists and defeat them."