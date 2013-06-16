LONDON, June 16 Russia and Britain can overcome their differences on the conflict in Syria despite some disagreements, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday after meeting President Vladimir Putin in London.

"What I take from our conversation today is that we can overcome these differences if we recognise that we share some fundamental aims: to end the conflict, to stop Syria breaking apart, to let the Syrian people decide who governs them and to take the fight to the extremists and defeat them."