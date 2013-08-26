LONDON Aug 26 British Prime Minister David Cameron is cutting short his holiday to chair a meeting of Britain's National Security Council to discuss how best to respond to a reported chemical weapons attack in Syria, a government source said on Monday.

"He's come back because of the situation in Syria in general ... and to be here to carry on discussing all the potential options," the source told Reuters. (Reporting By Li-mei Hoang and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Osborn)