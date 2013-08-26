Exxaro's profits jump with rise in coal prices
March 9 South African miner Exxaro reported a rise in annual profits on Thursday, thanks to a surge in coal prices, saying it expected the market to continue to strengthen this year.
LONDON Aug 26 British Prime Minister David Cameron is cutting short his holiday to chair a meeting of Britain's National Security Council to discuss how best to respond to a reported chemical weapons attack in Syria, a government source said on Monday.
"He's come back because of the situation in Syria in general ... and to be here to carry on discussing all the potential options," the source told Reuters. (Reporting By Li-mei Hoang and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
SANTIAGO, March 9 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.
MANILA, March 9 Philippine lawmakers deliberating whether to confirm the appointment of the environment minister have decided to defer their decision, the head of a congressional panel said on Thursday.