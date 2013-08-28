(Adds details from meeting, new quote)
LONDON Aug 28 Britain's National Security
Council unanimously backed action against Syria in response to a
suspected chemical weapons attack, Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Wednesday, a day after he set out the case for a
targeted military strike.
"The NSC (National Security Council) agreed unanimously that
the use of chemical weapons by (Syrian President) Assad was
unacceptable - and the world should not stand by," Cameron said
on his official Twitter feed after a meeting of the high-level
security body.
A spokeswoman from Cameron's office said the NSC had agreed
on a specific recommendation that would be put to government
ministers on Thursday morning before parliament debated and
voted on Britain's response.
Cameron's office declined to say what the recommendation
was, but a government source said a military strike was one of
the options being considered by the NSC. A spokesman for the
prime minister said on Tuesday that plans for a possible
military response were being drafted.
Unusually, every government minister who attended the NSC
had spoken, the same government source said, adding that the
attorney general had offered advice on the legality of any
action, Britain's top soldier on the military aspect, and that a
senior civil servant had supplied an intelligence briefing.
"There was discussion about what it would mean for the UK's
role in the world if others acted and we didn't," the source
told Reuters. "Ministers spoke about the need to be clear about
the risks of inaction," the source added, saying there was an
awareness that any action carried certain risks.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)