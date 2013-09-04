LONDON, Sept 4 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday he believed the Syrian government
would use chemical weapons against its own people again if the
United States stepped back from taking military action against
it.
When asked by an opposition Labour party lawmaker whether he
would push for a ceasefire in Syria rather than a "bombing
raid", Cameron told parliament that U.S. President Barack Obama
had issued a clear warning to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
on chemical weapons and was right to stick to it.
"I would just ask her to put herself for a moment in the
shoes of the president of the United States," Cameron told the
lawmaker during his weekly question and answer session in
parliament.
"He set a very clear red line, that if there was large-scale
chemical weapons use something had to happen. To ask the
president of the United States, having set that red line, having
made that warning, to step away from it I think that would be a
very perilous suggestion to make because in response I think you
would see more chemical weapons attacks from the regime."
Cameron repeated that Britain would take no part in any
military action against Syria after he lost what turned out to
be a vital parliamentary vote on the issue last week, but said
the world still needed to take a tough line on Assad's
"revolting" use of chemical weapons.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Stephen Addison)