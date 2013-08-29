(Adds remarks on dangerous precedent, explains Canadian
reluctance, paragraphs 2-3, 5-6)
OTTAWA Aug 29 Canada has been convinced Western
military action is needed against Syria after reports it used
chemical weapons, but Ottawa does not plan its own military
mission, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
Harper told reporters in Toronto that doing nothing in the
face of what he said appeared to be an escalation in the use of
chemical weapons by Syria would set "an extremely dangerous
precedent."
"This is a very big risk and we do support our allies who
are contemplating forceful action to deal with this," said
Harper, who spoke to U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday
about Syria and has also talked with British Prime Minister
David Cameron and French President Francois Hollande.
"That said, at the present time the government of Canada has
no plans, we have no plans of our own, to have a Canadian
military mission."
Canada took part in the 2011 NATO mission against the forces
of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, and for a time commanded
the mission.
Because the Syrian conflict is overwhelmingly sectarian and
has no ideal or obvious outcomes, Harper said his government has
been "a very reluctant convert" to the need for a Western
military response.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Philip Barbara and
Cynthia Osterman)