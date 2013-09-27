BRIEF-AIG names Martha Gallo as chief information officer
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, Sept 27 Experts from the world's chemical weapons watchdog will begin inspecting Syria's stockpile of toxic munitions next week, according to a draft agreement seen by Reuters.
The draft, which is due to be voted on Friday night, also calls on members of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to make donations to fund a fast-tracked destruction operation negotiated between Russia and the United States.
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 1, entered Retention Agreement with Donald Fishback, CFO order to incentivize him to remain employed with co in such capacity
* CSX Corp has agreed to appoint Hunter Harrison as its next chief executive- WSJ, citing sources Source: http://on.wsj.com/2lUywvw Further company coverage: