* NATO chief believes allies would agree to a U.N. request
* U.S. says will not send any forces to Syria
* Russia would consider any request for help-minister
By Adrian Croft and Phil Stewart
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 NATO and Russia could play a
role in eliminating Syria's chemical weapons stockpiles if they
were asked to do so by the United Nations, said U.S., NATO and
Russian officials on Wednesday.
The destruction of Syria's chemical weapons was discussed at
a meeting of NATO and Russian defence ministers in Brussels, the
first such meeting in two years.
That raised the possibility that Russia and NATO, which
usually regard each other with suspicion, could end up
cooperating in tackling the problem.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said he
expected NATO allies and Russia to respond positively if the
United Nations asked them to help deal with the Syrian weapons.
"Whether that would be executed on an individual national
basis or collectively, it's really premature to make any
assessment on that at this stage," he told reporters.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel also foresaw a possible
role for NATO.
"If we can continue to see progress made ... in destroying
chemical weapons in Syria, then it seems to me that this is
going to open opportunities for a lot of nations to play roles
in Syria in order to accomplish the objective. It may well be
that NATO will be asked for some assistance," he told a news
conference after the meeting.
"Russia and NATO have many areas of common interest,
including the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons
stockpiles," he said.
But he stressed there were "no plans to have any U.S. forces
in any way in Syria."
RUSSIAN STANCE
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that if Russia
received a request for help with eliminating the Syrian weapons,
it would consider it and was ready to discuss the issue with
NATO countries.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said last month
Russia was ready to help guard Syrian chemical weapons sites and
destroy Assad's stockpiles, but would not ship any of the
chemical arms to Russia for destruction.
Russia and the United States are the only countries with
industrial scale capacity to destroy mustard, VX, sarin or
cyanide-armed munitions, but the import of chemical weapons is
banned under U.S. law.
NATO has shunned any involvement in the Syrian conflict
apart from sending Patriot missiles to protect neighbouring
Turkey.
After years of confrontation over Syria, Russia and the
United States brokered a deal last month to put President Bashar
al-Assad's chemical arms stockpiles under international control.
The agreement avoided possible U.S. military strikes that
Washington said were intended to punish Assad for an Aug. 21
poison gas attack.
In another sign of a thaw in relations between the United
States and Russia, Hagel said he and Shoigu had agreed to hold
regular video conferences to seek areas for cooperation.
Relations between Washington and Moscow have been chilled by
the Syria conflict and Russia's granting of temporary asylum to
former U.S. intelligence agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Despite cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism
exercises, Russian and NATO officials made clear there had been
no progress on the main issue dividing them - NATO's plans to
build an anti-missile system that Russia fears will weaken its
nuclear deterrent.
(Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Mike
Collett-White)