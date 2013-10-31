* OPCW says it inspected 21 of 23 chemical weapons sites
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Oct 31 Syria has destroyed or rendered
inoperable all of its declared chemical weapons production and
mixing facilities, meeting a major deadline in an ambitious
disarmament programme, the international chemical weapons
watchdog said Thursday.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW), which won the Nobel Peace prize this month, said its
teams had inspected 21 out of 23 chemical weapons sites across
the country. The remaining two were too dangerous to reach for
inspection but the chemical equipment had already been moved to
other sites that experts had visited, it said.
Syria "has completed the functional destruction of critical
equipment for all of its declared chemical weapons production
facilities and mixing/filling plants, rendering them
inoperable," it said, meeting a Nov. 1 deadline for the work.
The next target date is Nov. 15, by when the OPCW and Syria
must agree to a detailed plan of destruction, including how and
where to destroy more than 1,000 metric tonnes of toxic agents
and munitions.
Under a deal brokered by Russia and the United States,
Damascus agreed to destroy all its chemical weapons after
Washington threatened to use force in response to the killing of
hundreds of people in a sarin attack on the outskirts of
Damascus on Aug. 21.
It was the world's deadliest chemical weapons incident since
Saddam Hussein's Iraqi forces used poison gas against the
Kurdish town of Halabja 25 years ago.
The United States and its allies blamed the forces of
President Bashar al-Assad for the attack and several earlier
incidents. Assad has rejected the charge, blaming rebel
brigades.
"This was a major milestone in the effort to eliminate
Syria's chemical weapons program," Ralf Trapp, an independent
chemical weapons disarmament specialist, said.
"Most of the sites and facilities declared by Syria to the
OPCW have been inspected, their inventories verified, equipment
for chemical weapons production disabled and put beyond use, and
some of the unfilled weapons have also been disabled."
Assad still has a substantial conventional arsenal. Israel
declined comment on Thursday on reports its warplanes had struck
a military base where Syrian opposition sources said his forces
had stored powerful, Russian-made missiles.
WORKING IN WAR
The OPCW mission is being undertaken in the midst of Syria's
2-1/2 year civil war, which has killed more than 100,000 people.
There had been concerns that the violence would impede the
disarmament, but the OPCW says Syrian authorities have been
cooperating with the weapons experts.
At one location it could not visit, the OPCW said it was
able to verify destruction work remotely, while Syrian forces
had abandoned the two sites it could not inspect at all.
Syrian authorities said that "the chemical weapons programme
items removed from these sites were moved to other declared
sites", an OPCW document said. "These sites holding items from
abandoned facilities were inspected."
Trapp said it was "important to ensure that the remaining
facilities can be inspected and their equipment and weapons
inventoried and prepared for destruction as soon as possible".
Amy Smithson, a chemical weapons expert at the U.S. Monterey
Institute, cautioned that the work achieved so far had been
relatively easy compared with the next stage, which will involve
transporting and eliminating warfare agents.
The OPCW also remained reliant on goodwill from Damascus,
said Smithson, noting that Saddam and late Libyan leader Muammar
Gaddafi had tried to pull the wool over inspectors' eyes in the
past.
"What is unknown at present is whether Assad has declared
everything in his arsenal - remember, Gaddafi kept a stash and
Saddam tried his best to do the same but was outmanoeuvred by
savvy, determined inspectors - and to what extent Syrian
cooperation will continue," she said.
Under the disarmament timetable, Syria was due to render
unusable all production and chemical weapons filling facilities
by Nov. 1. By the middle of next year it must have destroyed its
entire stockpile of chemical weapons.
The OPCW has not said which locations it had been unable to
inspect, but a source briefed on their operations said one was
at Safira, southeast of Aleppo in the north of the country. The
site itself remains under government control but has been
emptied of equipment because of fighting nearby.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the
violence in Syria, said forces loyal to Assad advanced towards
Safira on Thursday and clashed with rebels on its eastern
approaches.
The other site not inspected was at Tel Kurdi in Adra,
northeast of the capital Damascus. Tel Kurdi is now under rebel
control but has been empty since early 2013 when the equipment
was moved to another site, the source said.
The site which was inspected remotely was Al Sukkar, also in
Adra, which contained instruments, ammunition and other
substances which were destroyed by Syrian officials. The OPCW
monitored this operation by video because the site, although
under government control, was dangerous to reach.